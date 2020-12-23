Fraser Health Launches Online Booking Tool for Outpatient Laboratory Service including Abbotsford and Chilliwack Hospitals

Fraser Valley – Fraser Health patients can book lab appointments online for 14 locations across the region. This new approach will help to improve patient experience, decrease wait times and reduce the number of people in waiting areas.

As COVID-19 continues to impact our communities, the appointment booking tool expedites and simplifies the process for lab appointments. While Fraser Health encourages people to book appointments for outpatient laboratory service online, walk-in appointments are still available. It’s important to note that certain testing services do require an appointment due to special requirements, such as fasting.

To book a lab appointment online, visit www.fraserhealth.ca/labs. Appointments can be booked online for the following outpatient laboratory locations:

· Abbotsford Regional Hospital and Cancer Centre

· Burnaby Hospital

· Chilliwack General Hospital

· Delta Hospital

· Eagle Ridge Hospital

· Fraser Canyon Hospital

· Gateway Medical Laboratory

· Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre

· Langley Memorial Hospital

· Mission Memorial Hospital

· Ridge Meadows Hospital

· Royal Columbian Hospital

· Sardis Satellite Laboratory

· Surrey Memorial Hospital

Outpatient laboratory services do not provide testing for COVID-19. At this time, it is critically important for people living in the Fraser Health region to use the COVID19 assessment tool and get tested as soon as you have COVID19-like symptoms, even mild ones. Please do not wait – book an appointment at one of our test collection centres which are operated in partnership with local Divisions of Family Practice. People living in the Fraser Health region can find information about test collection centres by visiting Fraser Health’s website.

To book a COVID-19 testing appointment, complete a COVID-19 test booking form.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.