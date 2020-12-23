AbbyPD Video of Hit and Run Into Downtown Restaurant – Driver Turns Himself In (VIDEO)

Abbotsford – UPDATE — Mere hours after the story broke, AbbyPD investigators were in contact with the driver involved in the collision at the NINE Kitchen and Lounge Restaurant. The Abbotsford man contacted the Abbotsford Police Department this afternoon, taking responsibility for the collision and damage at this downtown Abbotsford restaurant.

The driver is not in custody; but co-operating with investigators. This collision is still under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY – The NINE Kitchen and Lounge restaurant patio in downtown Abbotsford was struck this past weekend in a hit and run. This hit and run occurred 11:30 pm on Saturday December 19 at 2625 Montrose Ave.

The damage was discovered early Sunday morning by one of the owners when they came in to work.

CCTV footage from neighbouring businesses shows a vehicle skidding down Montrose Ave, driving onto the curb and smashing into the patio. Businesses that have been able to remain open continue to struggle under COVID-19 restrictions, incidents as this add just one more challenge to these already trying times.

The suspect vehicle is a dark sport-style car with front end damage.

If you have information about this hit and run, please contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 or text APD at 222973 (abbypd).