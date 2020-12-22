Kent 125 Podcast – Memories Minute: Patricia Cameron Lidstone, her life in Agassiz (VIDEO)

Kent/Agassiz (John Henry Oliver) – Memories Minute: Patricia Cameron Lidstone, her life in Agassiz.

This podcast is a small portion of a 55-minute long or 3-part podcast with Pat Cameron Lidstone. Part 1 is Pat’s early years, then Part 2 and her experience of the 1948 flood, Part 3 is her family’s life after the big flood.

For the whole interview, go to YouTube and search Celebration 125: Podcast with Patricia Cameron Lidstone for all 3 segments.

This is a non-profit project for the 125th-anniversary of the District of Kent during 2020.

For more history of this area, http://www.agassizharrisonmuseum.org.