Chilliwack City Survey – Victoria Avenue & Princess Avenue: One-way Street Proposal – Survey Ends Wednesday December 23

Chilliwack – It is not a new idea, but one that may bump into criticism.

That’s why the city of Chilliwack wants your input on the One-Way Street Proposal for sections of Victoria and Princess Avenues.

This proposal would change traffic flow on Victoria Avenue and Princess Avenue (between Young Road and Nowell Street) to one-way, in order to add parking stalls.

We are considering turning parts of Victoria and Princess Avenues into one-way streets to add more parking. Take our survey by December 23 at 8 pm to tell us what you think.

Dave Lock from Lock’s Pharmacy told FVN and chillTV that this idea is not new and not a great one. Traffic flow won’t be improved and will cause problems for large events such as Party in the Park.

Traffic flow along Victoria, will be a concern for the rear parking lot of the Chilliwack Business Centre, the proposed Paramount Project for seniors and access for the Chilliwack Alano Club and their meetings.

Don Lehn,VP of the Alano Club said that “while it looks good on paper, there would be confusion. Granted that section of Victoria is known to be a drag strip, but it really wouldn’t aid the situation. It may slow down the drug and prostitution traffic in the hood, but not by much”. To be fair, in Phase 1 where stakeholders were asked for their opinion, Lock and the Alano were part of that discussion.

Public discussions/hearing will be in the new year.

The city survey is here.