Winter Storm Warning For the Coquihalla, 2-4cms of Snow In Valley

Fraser Valley (with files from Environment Canada) – La Nina is supposed to bring wacky weather and we are getting it as we barrel down towards Christmas.

Christmas Day’s forecast is Showers and 8.

But the storm is before the calm:

4:42 AM PST Monday 21 December 2020

Winter storm warning in effect for:

Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt

Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass

Hazardous winter conditions are expected.



A deepening Pacific low will make its way across Washington state during the day then will cross the southeast corner of British Columbia tonight. Abundant moisture associated with the system combined with cold air to the north of its trajectory will produce heavy snowfall across the southern interior of B.C.



Snow will begin early this morning and intensify rapidly. It will taper off late tonight. Snowfall amounts will generally range from 25 to 35 cm. Near Allison Pass, amounts up to 40 cm are possible.

Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight.

4:31 AM PST Monday 21 December 2020

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – east including Hope

Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

Snowfall with total amounts of 10 to 15 cm is expected.



A deepening Pacific low will make its way across Washington state today. Abundant moisture associated with this system will give very heavy precipitation which will drag the freezing level down to near 200 metres this afternoon.



Heavy rainfall with amounts up to 40 mm will become mixed with or change to heavy wet snow by late afternoon. Local snowfall accumulations of 2 to 4 cm are possible near valley bottom while higher elevations and areas near Hope could see 10 cm or more.



The heavy precipitation will end this evening as the low moves to the east.