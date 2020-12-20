Full closure of Highway 1 Cassiar Tunnel on Sunday Night/Early Monday Morning

Vancouver – Yes travel is discouraged for the time being, but if you take Highway 1 through Metro, you should know:

Drivers are advised of a full overnight closure of the Cassiar Tunnel on Highway 1 in Vancouver this Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020.

The Cassiar Tunnel will be closed in both directions beginning at 8 p.m. Sunday night through to 4 a.m. Monday morning.

The closure is necessary to safely allow testing of the tunnel’s fire suppression system and overhead lane control signals.

The following detours are recommended for all regular and commercial traffic:

* Eastbound Highway 1 traffic: follow Exit 26 (Cassiar Connector) to Hastings Street. Continue along the Cassiar Connector, across Hastings Street and rejoin Highway 1 eastbound.

* Westbound Highway 1 traffic: follow Exit 26 (Cassiar Connector) to Hastings Street. Continue along the Cassiar Connector, across Hastings Street and rejoin Highway 1 westbound. For McGill Street traffic, detour along Hastings Street westbound to Renfrew Street.

* For traffic heading to Highway 1 eastbound from McGill Street, use either Bridgeway to the Cassiar Connector or detour via Renfrew Street and Hastings Street to the Highway 1 eastbound on-ramp.

The Cassiar Tunnel will be open in time for Monday morning rush-hour traffic. The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure apologizes for any inconvenience this closure may cause.

Drivers are reminded to obey all signs and traffic control personnel, and are advised to check DriveBC for the latest travel information at: www.drivebc.ca