Fraser Health Declares Outbreaks Over at Chilliwack’s Bradley Centre and Other Facilities – Reporting Other Outbreaks

Surrey/Fraser Valley – Fraser Health has declared COVID-19 outbreaks are over at Bradley Centre and White Rock Seniors Village (long term care). With the implementation of comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in care facilities, there are no longer any COVID-19 cases at these locations.

Bradley Centre is a long term care facility that is owned and operated by Fraser Health in Chilliwack. White Rock Seniors Village is a long term care, assisted living and independent living facility in White Rock that is owned and operated by Retirement Concepts.

Two residents at Fleetwood Villa and three residents at Nicola Lodge have tested positive for COVID-19. Fraser Health has declared outbreaks at both sites, and a Fraser Health rapid response team is at each site. Communication with residents and families is underway.

Fleetwood Villa is an assisted living and independent living facility in Surrey that is owned and operated by Revera. Nicola Lodge is a long term care facility in Port Coquitlam owned and operated by Sienna Senior Living.

The residents are currently in self-isolation at their home.