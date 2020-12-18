Mission RCMP Searching for Missing Man – Cody Burt – Walked Away From Hospital

Mission – Mission RCMP is requesting public assistance in locating Cody Burt, 33, who left Mission Memorial Hospital while there on a Medical Certificate prior to being involuntarily transferred to Abbotsford Regional Hospital for further assistance.

Mr. Burt, was last seen on December 17, 2020, near the Mission Memorial Hospital wearing a red Puma sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Family and police are concerned for Mr. Burt’s welfare.

If you see Mr. Burt or have any information that would assist in locating him, please call Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161 and quote file number 14147 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at SOLVECRIME.CA.