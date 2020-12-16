BCLC – 20-Cent Bet Leads to $217,000 “CashDrop” for Chilliwack Resident

TOPICS:
BCLC/Roman Hassan

Posted By: Don Lehn December 16, 2020

Vancouver/Chilliwack – Roman Hassan’s minimum 20-cent bet on PlayNow.com’s CashDrop game is giving him more than 217,000 reasons to smile this holiday season.

The Chilliwack resident lined up all five jackpot symbols on December 11, 2020 to win CashDrop’s progressive jackpot of $217,709.54.

“I was a little excited,” admits Hassan. “It’s going to help pay off the bills, which is nice. It also gives me the opportunity to help my community.”

Hassan says he’ll donate some of his winnings to St. Matthew’s Anglican Church in Abbotsford, where he and his wife attend.

“I know that money’s going to help people – the church distributes that money across community organizations such as youth homeless shelters that can use the money.”

BCLC
SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "BCLC – 20-Cent Bet Leads to $217,000 “CashDrop” for Chilliwack Resident"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.