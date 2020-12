Abbotsford – Abby PD are searching for Gurpreet Sign who has been missing since December 10.

This was initially posted on soical media on Dec 10 however there are concerns for his health.

Singh was last seen December 10, 2020 at 7:00AM Blueridge Dr & Ridgeview Dr in Abbotsford

He is male 22 years old, 5’8″, black hair.

If you have any info on his whereabouts, call 604-859-5225 or text 222973.