Chilliwack Fire – Arson at Vacant Reece Avenue House

Chilliwack – Early Sunday morning 35 firefighters from Chilliwack fire halls 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 responded to a structure fire in the 45000 block of Reece Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found a two storey residential house with heavy fire and smoke coming out of the back porch roof. Firefighters quickly knocked the fire down and entered the house to confirm the house was vacant. There is significant smoke and water damage to the structure.

No one was hurt.

This fire was deliberately set and is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department and RCMP fire investigators.

If anyone has any information about this fire, they are asked to call the RCMP at 604-792-4611 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.upperfraservalleycrimestoppers.ca