BC Hydro Young Road Closures, December 2020 to February 2021

Chilliwack – BC Hydro has an ambitious project for Young Road Construction.

Crews will be on site Monday to Friday, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. No scheduled power outages are required for this project.

Please be advised of the following construction schedule, construction zones, and lane/road closures for Young Road (per the attached map).

BC Hydro

NORTH SECTION

December 15 -18, 2020

•construction on Young Road, between Court Lane and Victoria Avenue

•southbound lane closed from Victoria Avenue to Wellington Avenue

•single lane, alternating traffic between Victoria Avenue and Wellington Avenue

January 11 –17, 2021

•full, 24-hour closure of Young Road, between Wellington Avenue and Victoria Avenue

January 25 to February 5, 2021

•full, 24-hour closure of Young Road, between Wellington Avenue and Bole Avenue

SOUTH SECTION

December 15 -18, 2020

•construction on Young Road, just south of Princess Avenue intersection

•southbound, curbside lane closed

•single lane traffic within construction zone

January 4 to February 15, 2021

•construction along Young Road, from Princess Avenue to Second Avenue

•closure of southbound, curbside lane from Princess Avenue to Third Avenue

•single lane traffic from Princess Avenue to Third Avenue

•revisions to Princess Avenue traffic patterns at Princess / Young intersection

January 25 –31, 2021

•Princess Avenue closed between Young Road and Yale Road