Provincial Extracurricular Funding Granted to 1,300 School Advisory Councils – List For Fraser Valley

Fraser Valley/Victoria – School groups throughout the province are receiving funding to ensure extracurricular activities will be available when students can safely participate, thanks to more than $11 million in Community Gaming Grants.

View the full list of PAC and DPAC sector recipients here: http://news.gov.bc.ca/files/PAC-DPAC-recipients.pdf

“This has been a difficult year for everyone, and I’d like to acknowledge the hard work and creativity of parent advisory councils, which have worked tirelessly to find ways to continue to safely engage students in extracurricular activities,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “These activities contribute significantly to students’ health and wellness by providing opportunities to connect, play and learn.”

More than 1,300 parent advisory councils (PACs) and district parent advisory councils (DPACs) in the province are receiving funding through Community Gaming Grants in the 2020-21 school year. Schools receive funding each year through PACs and DPACs to fund activities that benefit the social, cultural and physical health and well-being of students.

“Now more than ever, we need to support our kids so they can safely participate in activities that promote their physical, social and emotional well-being,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Education. “While things look different this year, B.C. PACs are doing wonderful work to ensure students have extracurricular outlets where they connect with each other and share the things they enjoy together.”

Students in K-12 receive support for extracurricular experiences such as student publications, grad ceremonies and sports or playground equipment as well as writing, drama and music clubs through Community Gaming Grant funds.