Mission Waterfront Planning to Kick Off Early 2021

Mission – A long-awaited planning process for Mission’s waterfront that will chart the future transformation of this area is slated to begin February 2021.

Details of the 18-month, three-phased Waterfront Revitalization Masterplan project were released in a request for proposal posted on bids.mission.ca.

“The Waterfront Revitalization Masterplan will advance a vision for the future of the waterfront that will deliver on our community’s priorities, as well as provide certainty for developers looking to invest in this strategically important area,” said Acting Mayor Cal Crawford.

Earlier this year, Council approved an amendment to Mission’s Official Community Plan to include a comprehensive planning area designation for the Waterfront, representing approximately 296 acres of land. The Waterfront Revitalization Masterplan will further develop the vision outlined in the Official Community Plan where the area is defined as a vibrant hub of activities, residences, industry and commerce.

There has been concern that the project may become an issue for Mission Raceway Park. Council has reassured the Raceway that this by no means is a death wise for the track.