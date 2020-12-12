9 Months Later – Mission’s Brandon Sakebow Still Missing

Mission – It’s been almost 9 months since Brandon Sakebow was reported missing. View original RCMP press release here.

The Mission RCMP Serious Crimes Unit, in partnership with Brandon’s family, have been searching and following up on all possible leads. However, Brandon’s whereabouts are still unknown.

File # 2020-3157

RCMP/Brandon Sakebow

“This year has been challenging as we look for answers to where Brandon may be. We want to bring Brandon home with his family where he belongs. I know someone out there knows what happened or has information on Brandon’s whereabouts and I ask they call the Mission RCMP or Crimestoppers with any information”, says Brandon’s mother, Laurie Sakebow.

Brandon Sakebow was last seen March 21st, 2020. Description of Brandon Sakebow:

Aboriginal male

23 years

5 ft 9 in (175 cm)

190 lbs (86 kg)

black hair

brown eyes

He was last seen wearing:

black jeans

black shirt

blue rain jacket

The Mission RCMP want to remind the public that any information is helpful and anonymous complaints can be made through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at solvecrime.ca. Those with information can also call the Mission RCMP directly at 604-826-7161.