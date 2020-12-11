chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: December 10, 2020 – Changes at BIA, COVID Doesn’t Like Hockey (VIDEO)

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn December 11, 2020

Fraser Valley – Headline news most affecting Chilliwack this week:

-The Executive Director of the Business Improvement Association is leaves post.
-New Chilliwack MLA’s Kelli Paddon and Dan Coulter are witness to their first throne speech.

-First, many Cultus Lake Trees disappeared. Now it’s Christmas lights!

AND

COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc with sports events and schedules.

News Director: Don Lehn

chillTV: Your TV, Your Way!™

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: December 10, 2020 – Changes at BIA, COVID Doesn’t Like Hockey (VIDEO)"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.