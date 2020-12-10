Vancouver Fall Radio Ratings 2020

Vancouver – Numeris, which conducts radio and TV ratings in Canada, is dealing with an obvious challenge. Counting listeners during a pandemic.

In smaller markets like the Fraser Valley, they do this with mail in diaries. That won’t work for the time being and the fall radio ratings period was cancelled.

In larger markets like Vancouver, they use PPM or Personal People Meters. Think the old pager that you use to haul around before the iphone.

The Fall 2020 numbers are out. This is where radio stations talk to their advertisers about their reach. Hopefully advertising dollars follow.

Many people with more time on their hands due to COVID are listening to Radio.

This “book” shows that again, CKNW is the number one station. Note that these numbers are 2+. So a PPM will track anyone..literally.. over the age of 2.

JRFM was impressive with their country format. CFOX leads the way for young male demographics. JR and QM duke it out for young women. Sports radio took an obvious hit with no NHL or CFL coverage.