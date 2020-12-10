BC Nurses Union Donating To Mental Health Programs, Struggling With COVID Fatigue, Holidays

Burnaby – The BC Nurses’ Union is contributing $10,000 to the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) BC Division and is inviting the public to join them this giving season. BCNU believes mental health supports are essential, particularly through the COVID-19 pandemic, and the holiday season. The union has selected two programs that support both the public and our health workers.

A recent Canadian CMHA study conducted in partnership with UBC indicated that 48 percent of Canadians reported high levels of anxiety/worry because of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as stress (38 percent), sadness (25 percent) and depression (24 percent).

A recent joint study sponsored by BCNU and conducted by researchers from the UBC School of Nursing has exposed the psychological impact the pandemic is having on nurses. Over 40 percent of nurses surveyed reported experiencing severe depression.

“This is a really difficult time for nurses and all health-care workers who are navigating this pandemic,” says BCNU president Christine Sorensen. “The holiday season is a perfect time to contribute to mental health programs for all British Columbians.”

“Nurses across BC are in our hearts as they work alongside other frontline health care staff to safeguard our communities. Their courage and hard work take a toll on their own mental health and CMHA deeply appreciates that nurses are making this generous contribution to everyone’s mental health during this difficult year,” says Jonny Morris, CEO Canadian Mental Health Association BC Division.

All online donations made through the BC Nurses’ Union Fund held at the Vancouver Foundation until December 31 will go directly to CMHA BC Division. Electronic tax receipts are issued for $25 or more. Online donations are accepted here: https://www.vancouverfoundation.ca/bcnursesunion

Learn more about the CMHA services that BCNU has selected to support:

Living Life to the Full is a mental health promotion course designed to help people deal with everyday life challenges and learn self-management skills using Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) principles. Course content and materials are practical and easily applied to everyday life situations. The course is suitable for people of all ages – from youth to seniors.

Care for Caregivers is a free online program providing training and education resources to improve psychological health and well-being for workers responding to COVID-19. During these difficult times mental health is a priority. Caregivers can look for up to date credible information, learn more about resiliency, or get quick daily coping tips.