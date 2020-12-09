Building BC: Community Housing Fund Providing 600 New Affordable Homes Including Tzeachten First Nation

Chilliwack/Victoria – More than 600 new affordable rental homes are on the way for people with low- to-moderate incomes through the Building BC: Community Housing Fund.

“These projects will mean new, affordable homes for a wide range of people – from seniors on fixed incomes to growing families and people with disabilities,” said David Eby, Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing. “There’s a lot more to do, and I look forward to working with the non-profit housing sector and all our partners to continue delivering the homes people need.”

The 16 projects selected, which will provide a total of 634 new homes. For Chilliwack, that includes 23 homes for Indigenous families, in partnership with Tzeachten First Nation (46600 La’:le’m Way).

The Community Housing Fund supports mixed-income buildings. These projects have:

50% of units for households with annual incomes up to $64,000;

30% of units for households with annual incomes up to approximately $74,000; and

20% of units for households with very low incomes (including those on income or disability assistance).

The request for proposals for the current intake of the Community Housing Fund, which launched in May 2020, is open until mid-January 2021. Approximately 3,000 new affordable homes are expected to be funded this intake – the second since 2017. The first seven projects funded through this intake were announced in September 2020.