Abbotsford Updates City Website

Abbotsford – – Residents and businesses will experience increased functionality and customer accessibility with a refreshed website for the City of Abbotsford.

Mayor Henry Braun made the announcement on line on Wednesday. The www.abbotsford.ca website is one of the City’s key communication tools, and receives close to 2 million unique page views per year. It is a valuable resource for both residents and businesses and is the quickest way to find current information on City services and programs.

This new site is customer-focused, clear, and easy to use. It features an improved layout, responsive design that works on all mobile devices, and accessibility features, including the latest translation software offering up to 99 different languages, to ensure that all City information is current and accessible to everyone. Ensuring the website is a tool that provides the best in customer experience and works for all users was an important deliverable of the project. The City collected public feedback from an online survey during the planning and research stage of the project, and staff have incorporated the feedback to ensure the new website meets users expectations.

The updated website was also tested and reviewed with virtual testing groups last month and the site will continue to have a mechanism for user feedback through an online form where ideas and suggestions for improvement can be submitted. The upgrade to the site is one of many recent initiatives meant to provide improved customer service digitally. The City also has the @Abbotsford City Services mobile app and an online engagement platform that allows residents to provide feedback on various ongoing city projects: www.letstalkabbotsford.ca.

Key features of the updated abbotsford.ca website include:

· New, modern design with improved, customer-focused navigation and accordion features

· Improved online form functionality

· Improved technology and software for staff efficiency and editing in mobile devices

· New accessibility features for residents with visual, hearing, motor and cognitive difficulties

· Built-in translation software, which will translate web pages in over 90 language

· Better organization of home page content

· Consistent and responsive design for viewing on all mobile devices