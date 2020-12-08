Women of Worth Book Launch December 9 Featuring Valley Writers – “Pandemic”

Fraser Valley/Vancouver – Women’s empowerment organization WOW Woman Of Worth is hosting an online book launch event on December 9, 2020, for the eighth book in their series of Amazon #1 Bestsellers. The collaborative is titled, “Pandemic! Stories of Purpose, Passion & Power through this Extraordinary Era” and features contributions from 17 authors.

https://fb.me/e/cUFGOgsCY

https://www.awomanofworth.com/pandemic-purpose-passion-power

“When this pandemic hit, the authors of this book—who include therapists, entrepreneurs, medical professionals, a restauranteur, fire captain, flight attendant, retailer, filmmaker and a retired politician, among others—all had a choice,” says Christine Awram, WOW Founder. “To let themselves be swept up in waves of fear or shift their perspectives and evolve. Rather than waiting for a ‘new normal’ to arrive, they took action and found ways to pivot, both personally and professionally. There is something for everyone in this historic book.”

One chapter is co-authored by Dr. Jacqueline Fowler MD and Alyson Jones MA RCC, a clinical therapist whom CTV frequently features as an expert guest on mental health and families. These two professionals bring tangible support and a unique perspective to 2020.

Pandemic! is also significant given that it was wholly penned by women authors for women readers. Multiple studies confirm that female authorship has declined during this pandemic, making the book an achievement that bucks trends.

“I’m overwhelmed by what the authors of this book have been able to do this year,” says Awram, “not only as writers, but as human beings, as professionals and leaders. Given how devastating this pandemic has been for everyone, but especially for women, resources created by women to empower other women couldn’t be more essential.”

All royalties from Amazon book sales will be donated to support charities that educate and empower women and girls, providing a hand-up rather than a hand-out. Give the gift of inspiration this holiday season, take advantage of the one-day launch discount, and register now for the December 9 online event at https://fb.me/e/cUFGOgsCY