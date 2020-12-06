District of Mission Set to Re-open Pool at the Leisure Centre Tuesday December 8

Mission – The District of Mission will be re-opening the pool at the Leisure Centre starting December 8, with strict COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

Leisure Centre patrons will have the opportunity to pre-register to participate in a limited number of the community’s favourite aquatic activities, including length swims, family swims, water yoga, and water walking. The schedule is subject to change based on public health orders.

Check mission.ca/COVID-19 for the latest information and service updates as we respond to COVID-19.