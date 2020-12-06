BC RCMP Notify the IIO BC of a Shooting Death in Merritt

Merritt – BC RCMP has notified the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC) of an incident in Merritt.

On Saturday afternoon (@4:43 PM), a man pulled up into a parking lot adjacent to the Merritt Detachment. The man got out of the vehicle and shots were fired. When the officers heard the gunshots, they came out of the detachment, saw the man and took cover.

Shortly after, the man was located deceased. No other individuals were injured.

The area has been cordoned off in order to support the investigation. Public access to the detachment will be limited.

The IIO BC has been called and is now investigating to determine whether police actions or inactions are linked to the man’s death. As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police.

All aspects and circumstances of this incident will be the subject of independent investigation by the IIO BC. For more information about the IIO BC and media updates, you can visit its website at www.iiobc.ca.