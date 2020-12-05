Fraser Health Declares COVID Outbreaks at Bradley Centre (Chilliwack)and Lakeshore Care Centre (Coquitlam)

Chilliwack/Coquitlam/Surrey – Two staff members at Bradley Centre in Chilliwack and one staff member and one resident at Lakeshore Care Centre have tested positive for COVID-19. Fraser Health has declared outbreaks at the sites, and a Fraser Health rapid response team is at the sites. Communication with residents and families is underway.

Bradley Centre is a long term care facility in Chilliwack that is owned and operated by Fraser Health. Lakeshore Care Centre is a long term care facility in Coquitlam that is owned and operated by The Care Group. The staff members and resident are currently in self-isolation at their homes.

Fraser Health has worked with each site to support the implementation of enhanced control measures. Fraser Health is also working with each site to identify anyone who may have been exposed and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families.

Fraser Health has worked with each site to proactively implement the following:

· Staffing levels will be supported to maintain resident care.

· Visitors are restricted throughout the facility.

· Staff and residents movement in the facility has been restricted.

· Cleaning and infection control measures have been enhanced.

· Residents, families and staff are being notified.

· Twice a day screening of all staff and residents.

During this time, Fraser Health has additional presence at each site to take any further actions required and support the facility. This includes dedicated people to address quality, answer questions from staff, residents and family, and provide active checks of symptoms with staff and residents.

Fraser Health has, in partnership with long term care and assisted living facilities, implemented comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in these facilities. In addition, Fraser Health has also deployed more than 480 people including care staff and our rapid-response teams which include clinical nurse educators, infection prevention and control experts, screeners, and patient care quality officers supporting with communication to families and assessing symptoms at sites with outbreaks. Through these teams, sites are also connected with emergency supplies and support strategies around additional personnel if needed.

At this time, it is critically important for people living in the Fraser Health region to use the COVID-19 assessment tool and get tested as soon as you have COVID-19-like symptoms, even mild ones. Please don’t wait, and book or drop by one of our collection centres which are operated in partnership with local Divisions of Family Practice. People living in the Fraser Health region can find information about test collection centres by visiting Fraser Health’s website.

To book a COVID-19 testing appointment, complete a COVID-19 test booking form.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.