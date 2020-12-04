chillTV’s Chill N Chat!: “Lia Bergen”, Season 2, Episode 9 (VIDEO)

Posted By: Don Lehn December 4, 2020

Fraser Valley – Trish N Jenny, interview Lia Bergen this week, the newly installed “City Manager” for the Total Makeover Challenge in Chilliwack! The program starts in only a few weeks!

Make sure you register as soon as possible…get detailed information here!: https://www.facebook.com/TotalMakeove…

“Utterly Uncorked” this week brings, Prosecco DOC Bottega https://www.facebook.com/proseccodocusa/

“Treasure Trails” has the ladies enjoying East Sooke Regional Park: https://www.facebook.com/pages/East%2…

and if you’d like to ‘share the tea adventure’ like the ladies, there is no topping “Tea at the Empress” https://www.facebook.com/Tea-at-the-E…

