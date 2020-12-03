Fraser Health Updates on Long Term Care Facilities including Abbotsford

Abbotsford/Surrey– On Wednesday, Fraser Health provided the following updates:

Burnaby Hospital

With some restoration complete following the fire at Burnaby Hospital, we have now resumed regular admissions through the Emergency Department at Burnaby Hospital.

At this time, there are 60 patients and 43 staff associated with the COVID-19 outbreak at the hospital. Ten people have passed away from COVID-19 at Burnaby Hospital. Our sincere condolences to those who have lost loved ones to COVID-19. We continue to actively address the outbreak at the site, and are testing all patients admitted through the Emergency Department and all surgical patients to minimize the risk of additional transmission.

We acknowledge the immense dedication our Burnaby Hospital team has demonstrated over the past few weeks and continue to show each and every day to ensure our patients receive the care they need.

Long term care:

Fraser Health has declared COVID-19 outbreaks over at Jackman Manor in Aldergrove and Cottage-Worthington Pavilion in Abbotsford. With the implementation of comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in care facilities, there are no longer any COVID-19 cases at these locations.

Jackman Manor is a long term care facility in Aldergrove that is owned and operated by Aldergrove Lions Seniors Housing Society. Cottage-Worthington Pavilion is a long term care facility in Abbotsford that is owned and operated by Fraser Health.

Three staff members and six residents at The Harrison at Elim Village in Surrey, and a resident at Royal City Manor in New Westminster, have tested positive for COVID-19. Fraser Health has declared outbreaks at both sites, and a Fraser Health rapid response team is at each site. Communication with residents and families is underway.

The Harrison at Elim Village is a long term care facility in Surrey that is owned and operated by Elim Christian Care Society. Royal City Manor is a long term care facility in New Westminster that is owned and operated by Revera. The staff members and residents are currently in self-isolation at their homes.

Fraser Health has worked with each site to support the implementation of enhanced control measures. Fraser Health is also working with each site to identify anyone who may have been exposed and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families.

Fraser Health has worked with each site to proactively implement the following:

· Staffing levels will be supported to maintain resident care.

· Visitors are restricted throughout the facility.

· Staff and residents movement in the facility has been restricted.

· Cleaning and infection control measures have been enhanced.

· Residents, families and staff are being notified.

· Twice a day screening of all staff and residents.

During this time, Fraser Health has additional presence at each site to take any further actions required and support the facility. This includes dedicated people to address quality, answer questions from staff, residents and family, and provide active checks of symptoms with staff and residents.

Fraser Health has, in partnership with long term care and assisted living facilities, implemented comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in these facilities. In addition, Fraser Health has also deployed more than 480 people including care staff and our rapid-response teams which include clinical nurse educators, infection prevention and control experts, screeners, and patient care quality officers supporting with communication to families and assessing symptoms at sites with outbreaks. Through these teams, sites are also connected with emergency supplies and support strategies around additional personnel if needed.

Community:

Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at The Cove Shelter, located at 10776 King George Boulevard, Surrey, after finding evidence of COVID-19 transmission among staff and clients at this location.

To date, 17 people who recently worked at or accessed site services have tested positive for COVID-19. Fraser Health is screening employees and clients at the facility, and case and contact management is ongoing. Those identified as cases and close contacts have been instructed to self-isolate. People who have tested positive for COVID-19 are self-isolating off-site. As a precaution, no new clients are being admitted at this time.

The site has been inspected by Fraser Health and we are working with the facility to strengthen their COVID-19 mitigation strategies.

In addition, Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Millennium Pacific Greenhouse, located at 3752 Arthur Drive, Delta, after finding evidence of COVID-19 transmission among staff at this location.

To date, 10 employees of the facility have tested positive for COVID-19. Fraser Health is screening employees at the facility, and case and contact management is ongoing. Those identified as cases and close contacts have been instructed to self-isolate.

The site has been inspected by Fraser Health and we are working with the facility to strengthen their COVID-19 mitigation strategies.

At this time, it is critically important for people living in the Fraser Health region to use the COVID-19 assessment tool and get tested as soon as you have COVID-19-like symptoms, even mild ones. Please don’t wait, and book or drop by one of our collection centres which are operated in partnership with local Divisions of Family Practice. People living in the Fraser Health region can find information about test collection centres by visiting Fraser Health’s website.

To book a COVID-19 testing appointment, complete a COVID-19 test booking form.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.