Chilliwack RCMP Targeting Bad Drivers

Fraser Valley – RCMP urge drivers to slow down as police targeted speeding and aggressive drivers over the month of November.

Focusing traffic enforcement in the east-Chilliwack and Yarrow regions Chilliwack RCMP Traffic Services and front line officers served 595 violation tickets to vehicle operators.

Speeding and aggressive driving are among the highest type of complaints we receive from the public, says Corporal Mike Pfeifer of Chilliwack RCMP.

The numbers breakdown to 261 speeding violations including 36 excessive speed citations, with recorded speeds approaching twice that of the legal limit, and 76 distracted driving violations.