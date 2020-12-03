Abbotsford Mayor’s Christmas Card Contest

Abbotsford – Mayor Henry Braun is inviting all Abbotsford elementary school aged children to take part in a contest to design his annual Christmas card.

Students grades K-5 are encouraged to submit a festive drawing that could be selected to be the Mayor’s official 2020 Christmas Card. The card will feature the winner’s drawing as well as name, grade and school. The winner will receive a Christmas prize package and a signed Christmas card from the Mayor.

Send in your 7 by 5 inch portrait or landscape card design by Friday December 4.

Submissions must be sent to: mayorsoffice@abbotsford.ca