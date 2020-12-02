Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation Second Annual Fraser Valley Grand Gala

Abbotsford – The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation (FVHCF) held their second annual Fraser Valley Grand Gala presented by Snowcrest Foods Ltd on November 20, 2020. This year’s event was held virtually and was hosted by Fraser Valley celebrity Trevor McDonald. The winter wonderland themed Gala helped raised over $67,000 in support of the greatest needs at the Abbotsford Regional, Mission Memorial, Chilliwack General, and Fraser Canyon Hospitals.

“As always, we are blown away by everyone’s understanding and willingness to still support this event, despite it not being in person this year” exclaimed Liz Harris, Executive Director of the FVHCF, “We appreciate and thank all of our donors and sponsors who allowed us to be able to put on the Fraser Valley Grand Gala again”.

Guest who purchased tickets received a “Gala in a Box” which included a gift card, winter wonderland themed masks, chocolates, sparkling wine and more. “ We aimed to add some fun and creativity for the Guests who enjoyed our virtual event” explained Harris.

Funds from the Fraser Valley Grand Gala will help the Foundation in achieving their goal of to raise $3.5 million for better health care in your communities, including lab upgrades and the CT feasibility study in Mission, the purchase of a Radiographic Fluoroscopic Unit in Chilliwack, a cardiac transport machine for the Hope ER, and new equipment for the ER expansion in Abbotsford.

For more information, or to help your local hospital you can donate on line at fvhcf.ca or on by phone at 1-877-661-0314.

The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation raises funds for vital equipment and programs funded or endorsed by the Fraser Health Authority. They serve the communities of Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz and Harrison Hot Springs.