APD Suspect Tries To Evade Police With Phony 911 Call

Abbotsford – Early Wednesday morning (1:20AM), AbbyPD Patrol officers attempted to stop a Toyota Corolla on Highway 1 at Clearbrook Road exit, the vehicle accelerated from police and was last seen at the McCallum Road exit.

A short time later, 1:36 am, the same vehicle was seen leaving a residence in the 1000 blk of Ross Road. A spike belt was successfully deployed, and again, the driver fled from police. At 1:56 am, the unoccupied vehicle was located a short distance away on Simpson Road.

While Patrol officers were responding to this file, the emergency services’ dispatch center, E-COMM 9-1-1, received a 9-1-1 report of men with guns in east Abbotsford. Patrol officers responded to this event as well, which was later found to be false.

Patrol officers set up containment & the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service conducted a search & located the suspect. Upon search, officers located the vehicle’s keys and the cellular phone made to make the false 9-1-1 call.

A 50-year-old New Westminster man was taken into custody and facing new charges of Flight from Police, Mischief, Public Mischief (for making false 9-1-1 call) and breaching his court release order.