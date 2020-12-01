Provincial Health Services Authority Statement on Indigenous Racism in the Health Care System

Vancouver – On Tuesday, the PHSA – Provincial Health Services Authority released a statement on behalf of B.C. health authorities.

This on the heels of a number of published reports on systemic racism towards First Nations. Some figures that were posted by groups and individuals estimate that 85% of Indigenous women confronted racism when trying to receive health care at hospitals. clinics etc.

Titled: – In Plain Sight: Addressing Indigenous-specific Racism and Discrimination in B.C. Health Care

On behalf of our organizations, we accept the report’s findings on Indigenous-specific racism and discrimination in B.C.’s health system. In partnership with the Ministry of Health, we commit to implementing all recommendations within our responsibility to lead, and further commit to partner and support implementation of all others. We will undertake this work together with, and be guided by, Indigenous health and community leaders.

The report’s first finding bears repeating – Widespread Indigenous-specific stereotyping, racism and discrimination exist in the B.C. health-care system. To the generations of Indigenous peoples who have lived these experiences, and those who continue to face harm, we apologize for our actions and our inaction in righting wrongs. To health authority Indigenous employees and physicians, we apologize to you as well for the impacts you have experienced.

We want to reinforce that racism has no place in our facilities, programs and services, or our society.

We have tremendous appreciation for reviewer Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond (Aki-Kwe) and her team for their work, and the almost 9,000 indigenous peoples and health-care workers whose courage to share their stories and experiences help shape this critically important report and blueprint for change.

Te’ta-in (Sound of Thunder) Shane Pointe – the Knowledge Keeper for this important report – has called upon all involved in B.C. health care to “bring dignity to those who have not been afforded it”.

The absolute clarity of these words and what the words mean to those who receive care in our facilities, and through our programs and services, describe the work in front of us. As leaders in health-care service delivery, and as collaborative partners in creating a healthy society for all we have the privilege to serve, this is our responsibility and our accountability to you.

Issued jointly on behalf of B.C.’s health authorities: