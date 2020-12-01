FVRD – Time To Renew Your Dog’s Licence (see what we did there…)

Fraser Valley – All dogs over 4 months living in Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Harrison Hot Springs, Kent, and Mission must be licensed. Renew before January 1st to avoid late fees.

The fine for owning an unlicensed dog is $200.

Dog owners who have not previously licensed their dog must apply for a new licence, either online or in person [PDF – 1.2 MB].

Existing licence holders will receive a Renewal Invoice by the end of December, which provides payment instructions. The licence fee must be paid annually. It is valid only for the calendar year in which it’s paid, and it expires December 31 of that year. The dog tag is permanent and will not be replaced each year. Renewals can also be purchased online or in person [PDF – 1.2 MB]. A 25% penalty fee will apply to payments received after December 31.

Licence Fees*

Category Chilliwack/Kent/

Harrison Hot Springs Abbotsford/

Mission Dog Licence – spayed or neutered $20 $28 Dog Licence – NOT spayed or neutered $70 $70 Nuisance Dog $100 $100 Aggressive or

Dangerous Dog $200 $200 Licence Transfer $5 $5 Licence Tag Replacement $5 $5

* The two primary sources of municipal funding for animal control are property taxes and dog licence fees. Each municipality determines its own funding formula, which it provides to the FVRD.

Why is a Dog Licence Important?

A dog licence is your dog’s safety net. It is the quickest and easiest way for us to find you and reunite you with Fido. Even responsible dog owners run the risk of losing their dog(s). Perhaps your kids or a visitor leaves the front door open. Perhaps the meter reader doesn’t latch your gate properly. It could even be that your dog gets spooked while out walking and runs away. But, whatever the reason, if we pick up your dog and it’s wearing its licence tag, we can find you quickly. If it’s the first time we’ve picked up Fido, we’ll even give him a ride home for free. Without a licence tag, it can take a while to track you down, and when we do, there are costs to pay to claim Fido.

Where Does the Money Go?

We use the licence fee revenue to provide other dog-related services that benefit your community. These fees help us afford staff to investigate dog-related complaints, such as barking dogs, aggressive dogs, dog bite incidents, etc. Our staff also patrol public areas for off-leash dogs and other infractions ensuring these areas are safe for you and your dog to enjoy. And, we run adoption and volunteer programs to take CARE of all the stray and lost dogs we find.