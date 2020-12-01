BC Hydro 2021 Rate DECREASE

Victoria – Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, has released the following statement in response to BC Hydro’s announcement that rates will decrease by an additional 0.6% in 2020-21 and customers will receive a one-time bill credit in early 2021 as a result:

“Our government knows families and businesses are facing challenges none of us could have imagined due to the global pandemic. We are dedicated to putting people first. This one-time bill credit will provide some help for all BC Hydro customers, including residential, commercial and industrial.

“Over the last three years, our government has been focused on keeping BC Hydro rates affordable and using more of B.C.’s clean, reliable hydroelectricity in place of fossil fuels to power our vehicles, homes and industry. This year’s rate cut – the first in decades – is a step in the right direction as we continue to build an economy that works for people.”

FYI:

To read BC Hydro’s announcement, visit: https://www.bchydro.com/news/press_centre/news_releases/2020/rate-reduction.html