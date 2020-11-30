Richard, Lovesy Shut Out At BCCMA Awards

Vancouver – Harrison’s Todd Richard was up for four BCCMA awards including Top Video for “Stick on the Ice” but was shut out at the Sunday On Line Show. Abbotsford’s Cambree Lovesy was also denied. She was up for Rising Artist.
BC Country Music Association (click for Facebook Video Link)
Well done everyone! 44TH ANNUAL BCCMA WINNERS (Partial List):
Fans Choice Award Karen Lee Batten
Entertainer of the Year The Washboard Union
Female Artist of the Year Kristin Carter
Male Artist of the Year Tyler Joe Miller
Group Duo of the Year The Washboard Union
Video Director of the Year Matt Brascia – Take the Trailer – The Heels
Video of the Year Take the Trailer – The Heels
Ray McAuley Horizon Award Tanner Olsen Band
