RCMP Searching for Missing Man – Michael Goetz

Mission – Mission RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance to locate missing person Michael Johannes Goetz.

He was last seen in Mission on November 23, 2020 and was reported missing on November 29, 2020. GOETZ is believed to be in his black 2004 Dodge Ram pickup with BC license plate AB0462.

GOETZ is described as:

-61 year old Caucasian male;

-5’10”, 170lbs;

-brown hair but balding;

-brown eyes;

-believed to have a full beard that is brown/grey.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of GOETZ, they are asked to call the Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at SOLVECRIME.CA.