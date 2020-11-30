Chilliwack Council to Review Transit Fares, Fees for Food Trucks, School Trustee Bi-Election

Chilliwack – The second to last Chilliwack Council meeting on Tuesday will look at a recommendation that Council direct Staff to introduce a $50 per month fee, starting January 1, 2021, for food trucks assigned a serviced vending location at Vedder Park.

Council is expected to set a bi-election for school trustee to replace now MLA Dan Coulter. That can take place no later than February 18, 2021 although February 13 is noted on the agenda as the actual date.

Transit fares will be looked at Fares could remain as they are or a single fare may increase from a twoonie to $2.50.Fare collection technology will be reviewed so that Chilliwack is in line with the rest of BC Transit catchment.

From the Agenda:

Recommendation that Council receive the Minutes of the Transportation Advisory Committee meeting held on September 17, 2020 for information; and further, that Council endorse the following resolution passed by the Transportation Advisory Committee at the September 17, 2020 meeting:

“That the proposed conventional and custom fare structure approved for implementation on April 1, 2021, as outlined within the Fare Review Report from BC Transit dated August, 2020, be option two which simplifies the fare structure in preparation for electronic fare collection technology; that the timeline for the roll-out of the fare increase coincide with the planned Transit Future Action Plan; that the proposed aligning custom fares be approved; that the regional use of Hope and Agassiz-Harrison DayPASS-on-Board fares on the Chilliwack system when DayPASS-on-Board is implemented regionally; and that the Family Travel Program be approved.”