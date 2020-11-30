Abbotsford and Surrey Provincial Courthouses Open Re COVID Protocol

Abbotsford/Surrey – In a media release from the Provincial Court of BC, Chief Judge Gillespie has issued the following Announcement: Surrey and Abbotsford Courthouses are Open.

The Court has been advised that:

•Fraser Health does not provide personal details about those involved for privacy reasons. However, Fraser Health has confirmed there is no outbreak at the Abbotsford Courthouse.

•Fraser Health also confirms that contact tracing is complete and all close contacts have been directly notified and required to self-isolate. Self-monitoring letters have been issued to all staff in the BC Sheriff Service department at the Abbotsford Courthouse

•The Fraser Health says it is confident that the situation has been managed appropriately and that all measures have been taken to ensure that transmission is controlled.

It is important to remember that various health and safety protocols have been developed and implemented in all courthouses to help mitigate and reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.As described in NP 22 In-Person Proceedings During COVID-19: Health and Safety Protocols, the two most important strategies continue to be physical distancing and hand-hygiene.