AbbyPD Investigating Saturday Night Shots Fired Case on Adair Avenue

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Police Department Major Crime Detectives continue to investigate a drive-by shooting on Adair Avenue Saturday night.

Abbypd Patrol officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 32000-block of Adair Ave at 8:18 p.m. When officers arrived, they found evidence consistent with shots being fired into a residence. The home was occupied by a family, including young children. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Investigators are in the preliminary stages of this investigation. While the motive is not known at this time, this family is not known to police. Investigators believe the wrong home was targeted.

Abbotsford Police Patrol officers, Forensic Identification Unit officers and Major Crime Detectives continue their investigation today; and will be canvassing the area for video and additional witnesses. More information about the suspect(s) will be released when obtained by investigators.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of this shooting, or has CCTV, dashcam video or information about this investigation is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 604-859-5225.

AbbyPD file 2020-48084