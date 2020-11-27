UFV Food and Agriculture Institute Farmers Survey – New App “Cultivate Connect”

Fraser Valley – Attention farmers: UFV is hungry to learn more about what you do and how you do it!

The University of the Fraser Valley’s Food and Agriculture Institute is seeking data with the aim of improving local food systems.



Professors Michelle Superle and Cherie Enns of the University of the Fraser Valley’s Food and Agriculture Institute (UFV_FAI.ca) are collecting information from farmers in Abbotsford and Chilliwack, partly in response to food security concerns arising from the Covid-19 pandemic.



Farmers are invited to share their ideas and experiences by using the new “Cultivate Connect” website application, found at CultivateConnect.ca, to respond to a short survey (10 questions). The deadline to complete the survey is Thursday, December 10.

“We are re-envisioning food in the Fraser Valley to connect those who grow, process, sell, and eat within this region,” notes Superle. “Our goal is to help farmers increase profitability, while making local food more accessible to consumers and reducing food waste. Farmers can help provide innovative solutions by sharing their ideas and experiences.”

The 10-question survey takes about five minutes to complete.