TWU – New, Free Tutoring Program For Grades 11 and 12 – Academic and Career Planning Support

Langley – Trinity Western University offers high school students in Grades 11 and 12 free academic and career planning support services through the TWU Student Tutoring Centre.

This program is called “TWUtoring”, which is a free virtual tutoring service in the subjects of Math, Biology and English.

These virtual tutoring sessions are taught by current Trinity students, who have excelled in their particular subject areas.

Students will learn best practices and learning strategies in key subject areas, navigate their next steps after high school, and receive university and career planning tools.

How This Works:

SIGN UP CONSULTATION: Half-hour meeting to go through goals and expectations with TWUtor, student and parent. TUTOR SESSIONS: Total of 10 hours allocated to each student, which can collectively be decided how those hours are allocated. The expectation is that goals are set prior to each meeting, allowing for the time to be maximized.

If you have any questions, email: twutors@twu.ca