New BC Cabinet – Chilliwack MLA Dan Coulter Now Secretary – Accessibility

Victoria – As Premier John Horgan swears in his new cabinet, rookie Chilliwack MLA Dan Coulter, has been appointed Parliamentary Secretary – Accessibility. The former Chilliwack School Board Chair was rumoured to possibly be working under Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside who replaces Rob Fleming.

Flemming moves to Transportation and Infrastructure.

Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon will sit on the back bench.

The new cabinet includes 20 ministers and four ministers of state. Gender representation remains balanced. The cabinet will be supported in its work by 13 parliamentary secretaries, with portfolios including Rural Development, Anti-Racism, and Technology and Innovation.

The cabinet and parliamentary secretaries are as follows:

Premier: John Horgan

Attorney General (and Minister Responsible For Housing): David Eby

Parliamentary Secretary – Anti-Racism Initiatives: Rachna Singh

Advanced Education and Skills Training: Anne Kang

Parliamentary Secretary – Skills Training: Andrew Mercier

Agriculture, Food and Fisheries: Lana Popham

Parliamentary Secretary – Fisheries and Aquaculture: Fin Donnelly

Citizens’ Services: Lisa Beare

Children and Family Development: Mitzi Dean

Minister of State for Child Care: Katrina Chen

Education: Jennifer Whiteside

Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation (and Minister Responsible for the Consular Corps of British Columbia): Bruce Ralston

Environment and Climate Change Strategy (and Minister Responsible for Translink): George Heyman

Parliamentary Secretary – Environment: Kelly Greene

Finance: Selina Robinson

Parliamentary Secretary – Gender Equity: Grace Lore

Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development: Katrine Conroy

Minister of State for Lands, Natural Resource Operations: Nathan Cullen

Nathan Cullen Parliamentary Secretary – Rural Development: Roly Russell

Health (and Minister Responsible for Francophone Affairs): Adrian Dix

Parliamentary Secretary – Seniors Services and Long Term Care: Mable Elmore

Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation: Murray Rankin

Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation: Ravi Kahlon

Minister of State for Trade: George Chow

George Chow Parliamentary Secretary – Technology and Innovation: Brenda Bailey

Labour: Harry Bains

Parliamentary Secretary – New Economy: Adam Walker

Mental Health and Addictions: Sheila Malcolmson

Municipal Affairs: Josie Osborne

Public Safety and Solicitor General: Mike Farnworth

Parliamentary Secretary – Emergency Preparedness: Jennifer Rice

Social Development and Poverty Reduction: Nicholas Simons

Parliamentary Secretary – Community Development and Non-Profits: Niki Sharma

Parliamentary Secretary – Accessibility: Dan Coulter

Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport: Melanie Mark

Parliamentary Secretary – Arts and Film: Bob D’Eith

Transportation and Infrastructure: Rob Fleming