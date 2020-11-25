FVN AM News Wednesday November 25, 2020.CHWK School Board Meeting – First Since R Word Controversy (VIDEO)

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn November 25, 2020

Fraser Valley – FVN AM News Wednesday November 25, 2020.CHWK School Board Meeting -First Since R Word Controversy.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "FVN AM News Wednesday November 25, 2020.CHWK School Board Meeting – First Since R Word Controversy (VIDEO)"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.