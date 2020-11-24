As Per Health Order- Chilliwack Cultural Centre Shuts Down 2020 Season – Refunds Available

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Arts & Cultural Centre Society, the not-for-profit charity that operates the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on behalf of the City of Chilliwack, announce that due to the November 19th Public Health Order the HUB International Theatre, Rotary Hall Studio Theatre, and O’Connor Group Art Gallery have suspended operation until the Provincial Health Office gives us the go-ahead to reopen these facilities to the public.

While the orders do not specifically close theatres and galleries, they do order the suspension of all musical, theatrical or dance entertainment or performance, live band performance, disc jockey performance, strip dancing, comedic act, art show, magic show, puppet show, fashion show, movie, film, meeting, lecture, educational presentation, competition, festival, presentation, demonstration, and exhibitions. All three spaces are however still available for recording and live-streaming of performances and exhibitions with no audience or spectators present.

Although the order does not speak to Arts & Crafts programs, the Centre believe Dr. Bonnie Henry was clear when she said on Monday “I’m asking people to focus on the intent of the orders.” In light of this statement, the Society’s Board of Directors has resolved to suspend the Arts & Crafts and Open Studio programs at this time.

Ticket holders for Boomerang Five featuring Sarah Wills and Guests, and the Bergmann Duo’s performance of Bach on the Bench, will have access to a full credit on account for their ticket purchases. Refunds are available for those who do not wish to accept a credit for future shows or events.

At this point, they are still anticipating that shows scheduled for 2021 will go ahead, and will be reviewing this on a regular basis.

Please email at info@chilliwackculturalcentre.ca if you have any questions.

For more information, visit the website at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or contact the Centre Box Office at 604-391-SHOW(7469).