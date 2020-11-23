Kent Celebration 125: Podcast with Cliff Dumont, Retired Agassiz Barber on his Life and Career (VIDEO)

TOPICS:
John Henry Oliver, Kent Celebration 125 Podcast

Posted By: Don Lehn November 23, 2020

Kent/Agassiz (John Henry Oliver) – Celebration 125 presents Cliff Dumont, a retired Agassiz, BC barber on his life and career and love for the region he calls home. This podcast is a non-profit project of the District of Kent’s 125th-anniversary sub-committee. For more interviews (there are over 20 so far) go to YouTube and search Celebration 125: Podcast…and scroll down.

You can also find the links on the Facebook page Celebration 125: District of Kent.

For more history, of course, you can visit the museum, in-person or online.

