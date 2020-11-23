District of Kent/Agassiz COVID-19 Update

Agassiz – To help keep our communities safe, the Provincial Health Officer has issued a new health order effective until December 7, 2020.

In summary this order (PHO order on province wide restrictions): 1.Prohibits social gatherings of any size at your residence with anyone other than your household core bubble;

2.Suspends all events and community-based gatherings as defined in the PHO Order –Gatherings & Events. District Council meetings are exempt;

3.Requires that masksbe worn in all public indoor settings and workplaces;

4.Reminds employers to review and redouble their efforts on their COVID-19 Safety Planas well employees to self-monitor daily and to stay home if they have symptoms. A daily health check should already be included in every businesses existing COVID-19 Safety Plan. Workplaces must also ensure that all workers and customers maintain appropriate physical distance. Workers should take extra care in small office spaces, break rooms and kitchens; wearing a mask may be required if 2 metre physical distancing is not possible; and

5.Discourages all non-essential travel into and out of British Columbia and between regions of the province.

Health and recreation classes will continue to operate at the Community Recreation and Cultural Centre (CRCC) with strict COVID-19 Safety Plans in place. Please visit our website to view the revised activity and fitness schedule.

If you are unable to wear a mask while visiting our facilities, please call ahead so that we may provide you with alternate service delivery options,Municipal Hall at 604-796-2235or CRCC at 604-796-8891.Thank you for continuing to do your part to prevent the spread by protecting yourself and others