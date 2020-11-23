Chiefs Fust Invited to Swiss Under-20 National Team Camp

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Chiefs’ forward Ray Fust has been invited to the Under-20 Swiss National Team camp next month. The University of Nebraska-Omaha commit will be one of 34 players competing to represent his country in Edmonton, Alberta at this year’s World Junior Hockey Championships.

“We’re all extremely proud of Ray. This is an amazing accomplishment and we know he is going to camp prepared to earn himself a roster spot,” Associate Coach Brad Rihela said.

The 18-year-old has suited up for Switzerland in 22 international games since 2017, including a three-game stint last year with the U20 squad, where he produced two goals and an assist. The 6-foot-3 winger also spent last season with Northwood School of the USHS Prep League, netting 70 points in 56 games.

The Swiss National Team will play two pre-tournament games on December 20th against the United States and December 22nd against Sweden. Before they get officially underway on Christmas Day with a match against Slovakia.