Harrison Festival Virtual Artisan Market – November 26 – 29 (VIDEO)

Harrison – The Harrison Festival announces a novel idea for this year of the pandemic.

It’s a new project the Harrison Festival is taking on. The Virtual Artisan Market on November 26-29th on the site – https://harrisonfestival.com/events/virtual-artisan-market/

With rising covid numbers and the busy shopping season ahead of us, Festival organizers thought it would be a great idea to put help out many of the artists that have been affected by the lack of market space they are used to occupying this time of year.

The event will be free of charge to the public and feature many BC based artisans, arts organizations, and local Harrison businesses.

In the past, you could find a long stretch of 50+ canopies along the lagoon beachfront with the lake and mountains acting as a picturesque background.

This year, due to Covid-19, the Harrison Festival of the Arts and the September Craft Market were both cancelled. While the Harrison Festival Society has been able to present the small Still Running Concert Series in a safe manner, an artisan market presents too many challenges to make it feasible to host. The Virtual Market is a suitable alternative to the in-person model and also provides a chance to support the many local artisans that have had to cancel almost all their holiday season market plans which makes up a large part of the their yearly sales. It’s not only safe, but convenient.

The market is including Harrison small businesses, non-profit arts organizations, and artistic service providers like private music instructors, painting classes, etc.

The Festival is not making any money by hosting this, but wish to help continue the long tradition of fostering art and creativity within the community.

For more information, contact Bryan Cutler

Harrison Festival Society

Office 604.796.3664

Direct 604.996.2297

www.harrisonfestival.com