Chilliwack Prostate Cancer Support Group – Next Meeting December 3

Chilliwack – The next meeting of the Chilliwack Prostate Cancer Support Group will be on Thursday, December 3rd at 7:00 PM and will be offered by web conference.

The speaker will be Julie Teng, a registered dietician at InspireHealth and will talk about “Supporting Overall Wellbeing: “Does sugar feed cancer? What is the connection between glucose (sugar) and chronic disease? She will explore this connection and how to create shifts in your own lives that can support overall health and wellbeing.

To register for the meeting please send an email to deerikson@shaw.ca. Attendees may ask questions on the chat line.

Any questions, call Dale (604) 824-5506.