TWU Spartan Foundation Raises $545,000 for Trinity Western Spartan Student-Athletes

Langley – The Spartan Foundation’s 12th annual Complete Champions Corporate “Virtual” Reception fundraising event, presented by Nicola Wealth, raised a record $545,000 for Trinity Western Spartan student-athletes.

The live stream virtual event, which was initially broadcast on Nov. 13, featured guest speakers Shane Doan, who is a former NHL All-Star and Team Canada Captain, and Leighann (Doan) Reimer, who is a former professional basketball player in Europe, a former member of Canada’s national basketball team and the CIS Female Athlete of the Year in 2001.

“We are so encouraged that during this difficult time, amidst the pandemic, we were able to adjust and have all the pieces to this new ‘virtual’ fundraising reception come together,” said Steve Scholz, Executive Director of the Spartan Foundation. “It was a great team effort, and even though it was a new event, it continues to grow and gain momentum each year to help the Spartan teams, coaches and athletes. We feel extremely blessed by the support from our corporate partners, team families, team supporters and donors who contributed to our matching fund, as well as those who donated during the live stream and over this past weekend. It is exciting to invest and help student-athletes grow and develop, as they are our future leaders.”

This year’s Complete Champions Reception, which usually includes time for the business community to network and connect, was revamped and presented as a virtual event. Thanks to a record-high day-of giving, which saw over $325,000 donated from Friday (Nov. 13) through Sunday (Nov. 15), the fundraising event once again surpassed the half million dollar mark.

WATCH the 2020 Complete Champions Reception: www.completechampionsreception.com.

The Doan siblings were interviewed by Jeff Gamache, Director of Athletics at TWU, and shared many stories, leadership nuggets and insights about their faith journey and how sport has impacted them.

The event also included inspirational stories from current Spartans women’s rugby star Tausani Levale and TWU men’s hockey alum Jake Harcoff.

The Complete Champions Reception is hosted by the Spartan Foundation, whose purpose is entirely focused on raising funds for the TWU Spartans Athletics program and the Complete Champion Approach™ with the intention to impact student-athlete lives.

Thanks to all our COMPLETE CHAMPIONS “Virtual” RECEPTION SPONSORS

Presenting Sponsor: Nicola Wealth

Diamond Sponsors: GLC Solutions, Janzen Insurance and the Xchange Project

Gold Sponsors: Avisar CPA, Benchmark Homes, Hyper Hippo, KAD Kitchen Art Design, Lawson Lundell LLP, Loewen Kruse CPA, Mirabel Vineyards, Park Ridge Homes, and Trading Post Brewing

Silver Sponsors: Athletes in Action, Country Lumber, De Jager/Volkenant , Deloiitte, Fastik Label, Field & Marten Associates, Freedom Construction, Guardian Angel Consultants, and Site Lines Architecture

Special Thanks: Alder West Poultry, Beyer Brown Associates, Butterley Family Foundation, Canwest/Advance Flooring, GLC Solutions, Joyful Living Joyful Giving Foundation, Lagniappe Foundation, South Grove Farms, Thomas & Lorraine Skidmore Family, Tamara Foundation