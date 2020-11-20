Chilliwack’s Mauvey Win’s Big at 2020 Fraser Valley Music Awards

Abbotsford – 16 new Fraser Valley Music Awards winners were crowned last night in a live FM and internet video stream broadcast that can be viewed now on-demand through youtube.

11 first time winners each took home a single category, while both Abbotsford’s Jada Klein (RnB) and Aldergrove’s Shamir Virgo (BIMPOC) won a single category themselves, as well as both being runners up in the #DakotaLeslieMemorialFanVote, earning $670 and $1,750 respectively, in addition to the $350 from their individual category wins, thanks to hundreds of fans voting to support them each. The big winner of the night, though, was Chilliwack’s Mauvey, who closed the show by joining the broadcast via phone link around 5 am local time in London, England, where he’s been for the most recent leg of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mauvey won $2,500 with the most of the approximate 4,500 fan votes cast.

The full list of winners is as follows:

Alternative/Indie Electronic

Jenny Banai (2nd win) (Langley/Abby) Kristin Witko (5th win) (Abbotsford)

Folk Gospel (First year category)

West My Friend (2nd straight Folk win) Chelsea Amber (Abbotsford)

Hip Hop Jazz

Saint Soldier (2nd Hip Hop win) (Cultus) Lovarra (White Rock)

Pop RNB (First year category)

Rebecca Sichon (Mission) Jada Klein (2nd win)

Rock/Punk/Metal Roots Category

The Sylvia Platters (Surrey) Roads Unknown (Mission)

Excellence by a Female Artist Excellence by an Indigenous Artist

Glisha (Surrey) Boslen (Chilliwack)

Excellence by a BIMPOC Artist Excellence by a Youth Artist

Shamir Virgo (Aldergrove) Ashley Pater (Maple Ridge)

Excellence by a Queer Artist

Summer Crush (Abbotsford)